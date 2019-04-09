This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged over rape and murder of German tourist on holiday in Thailand

The body of a 27-year-old German woman was found on Sunday on the island of Koh Sichang.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 10:41 PM
Ronakorn Romruen is escorted by police as he arrives at Koh Sichang police station
Image: AP/PA Images
Ronakorn Romruen is escorted by police as he arrives at Koh Sichang police station
Ronakorn Romruen is escorted by police as he arrives at Koh Sichang police station
Image: AP/PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged by Thai police over the rape and murder of a German tourist on holiday, according to authorities. 

The bloodied body of a 27-year-old German woman was found on Sunday buried under dried leaves and rocks on the picturesque island of Koh Sichang in the Gulf of Thailand.

She was “badly beaten” on her face and skull, police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said in a statement.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Ronnakorn Romruen.

Police say he encountered the German tourist, who entered the country on 23 March, near the crime scene and raped her.

“The suspect feared that she would notify the police so he used a rock to hit her on the temple and face,” Krissana said.

He was arrested a few hours later in his home, wearing a blood-stained shirt and pants, police said.

Authorities charged him with premeditated murder, rape and concealment of a body, a police superintendent said, telling AFP:

He confessed to all the charges and admitted he took drugs before committing the crime.

Thailand is expected to receive upwards of 40 million tourists this year.

While the Southeast Asian country is generally considered safe among travellers, several high-profile incidents have tarnished its reputation in recent years.

In 2014, the battered bodies of two British backpackers were found on a beach in Koh Tao.

Two Myanmar migrant workers were sentenced to death for the murders after a controversial investigation and trial that were criticised by observers.

© – AFP 2019

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

