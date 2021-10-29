Man (53) due in court charged with murder after body of man (63) found at Portadown home

A 53-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of a another man in Co Armagh earlier this week.

Just after 12.07pm on Wednesday, PSNI officers responding to a report of an incident located the body of a man identified as 63-year-old Stephen Barriskill at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body.

A 53-year-old man has now been charged with murder.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.