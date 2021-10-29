#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (53) due in court charged with murder after body of man (63) found at Portadown home

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 29 Oct 2021, 6:54 AM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A 53-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of a another man in Co Armagh earlier this week. 

Just after 12.07pm on Wednesday, PSNI officers responding to a report of an incident located the body of a man identified as 63-year-old Stephen Barriskill at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown. 

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body. 

A 53-year-old man has now been charged with murder. 

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today. 

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

