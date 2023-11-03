Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 3 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Cormac Fitzgerald/The Journal The scene at Cross Guns Bridge last month
Court
Man (23) charged over fatal hit-and-run in Phibsborough last month
The man appeared in court this afternoon.
3.0k
0
Updated 11 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 11 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run in which a woman was killed in Phibsborough in Dublin last month.

Michael McGurk (23), of 48 Cashel Avenue, Crumlin, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court this afternoon.

McGurk was remanded in prison until next Friday, 10 November.

Carol Seery (67) was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on 4 October.

McGurk was charged with dangerous driving causing Ms Seery’s death. The car, which had no lights on, mounted the footpath during the incident.

Screenshot 2023-11-03 14.38.11 Garda Press Office Carol Seery Garda Press Office

McGurk was also charged with reckless driving which resulted in the car “narrowly missing” striking other pedestrians and “created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another”, the court heard.

The fatal collision took place at approximately 9.10pm on 4 October at Cross Guns Bridge on the Phibsborough Road in Dublin 7.

McGurk was arrested by gardaí yesterday.

The case was referred to the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) as it was believed the suspect car had come to the attention of gardaí shortly prior to the incident.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags