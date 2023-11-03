Man (23) charged over fatal hit-and-run in Phibsborough last month

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 11 minutes ago
A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run in which a woman was killed in Phibsborough in Dublin last month.
Michael McGurk (23), of 48 Cashel Avenue, Crumlin, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court this afternoon.
McGurk was remanded in prison until next Friday, 10 November.
Carol Seery (67) was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on 4 October.
McGurk was charged with dangerous driving causing Ms Seery’s death. The car, which had no lights on, mounted the footpath during the incident.
McGurk was also charged with reckless driving which resulted in the car “narrowly missing” striking other pedestrians and “created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another”, the court heard.
The fatal collision took place at approximately 9.10pm on 4 October at Cross Guns Bridge on the Phibsborough Road in Dublin 7.
McGurk was arrested by gardaí yesterday.
The case was referred to the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) as it was believed the suspect car had come to the attention of gardaí shortly prior to the incident.
