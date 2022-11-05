Man charged over series of pharmacy robberies in Dublin

A MAN HAS been charged following a number of robberies from pharmacies in the North Dublin area this week.

Gardaí in Coolock arrested a man (30s) yesterday following the robbery of a pharmacy in Artane, Dublin 5. The man had entered the pharmacy with a knife and demanded a number of items from staff.

He fled the scene on foot and was intercepted by Gardaí a short distance away.

He was taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Following further enquiries by investigating Gardaí, the man was later charged in relation to a number of robberies in the north Dublin area over the past week. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 1) this morning.