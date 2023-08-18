Man (20s) charged after male juveniles robbed in Temple Bar

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection with a robbery in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí said two male juveniles were approached by three men on Curved Street and had a number of items taken from them.

Advertisement

The suspects fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

Pearse Street Gardaí attended the scene and conducted a search of the area and made enquiries. They arrested a man in his 20s, who has since been charged.

A file is being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.