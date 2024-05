A MAN HAS been charged with public order offences after allegedly failing to engage with members of An Garda Síochána following an incident in Grand Canal Square in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí responded to an incident this evening following concerns about the alleged activities of a man in the area.

During the course of the garda enquires a man aged in his 20s allegedly failed to engage with the responding members and was arrested on public order grounds.

The man was taken to a station in the Dublin area where he has since been charged for offences under the Public Order Act.

He remains in custody and will appear before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into the exact nature of the original reports and are attempting to independently verify the concerns.

A number of social media videos have been circulated in which a number of unverified allegations have been made.

In a statement, gardaí have said they are seeking to hear fron anyone in the Grand Canal Square area of Dublin 2 between 5pm and 6pm, and who “directly observed a male acting in a concerning manner, or who has direct knowledge of any incident occurring in the area”.

Those individuals and anyone with video footage are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station.