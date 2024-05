A MAN HAS been charged after a woman was seriously assaulted in Dublin last Friday.

The incident happened outside a residence in the Waterville area of Blanchardstown shortly before 9pm.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where her condition is currently described as stable.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested as part of the investigation and detained at a garda station in the Dublin region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and was due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.