Man to appear in court following the seizure of €460k worth of cannabis in Carlow

A MAN IN his 30s will appear before Kilkenny District Court later this afternoon in connection with a drug seizure in Carlow on Saturday.

The man was arrested after gardaí discovered cannabis worth €460,000 in a vehicle during a stop and search operation on the M9 motorway.

Members attached to the Carlow Detective Unit conducted the stop and search as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area.

As part of this ongoing investigation, a follow-up search was conducted of a residence in Bunclody, Co. Wexford on Saturday.

During this search, gardaí seized cannabis and cocaine worth €304,000 and arrested a man in his 30s.

This man remains in custody at Enniscorthy Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Comments are closed as the man has been charged.