Man in critical condition in hospital after collision between car and lorry on N7 at Rathcoole

A MAN IS in a critical but stable condition in hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry in Dublin.
Shortly after 4am on Thursday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the N7 at Rathcoole, Co Dublin.
The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.
His condition is currently described as critical but stable.
A technical examination of the scene has been carried out by garda forensic collision investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.
Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the vicinity at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
