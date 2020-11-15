One death after fatal collision in Meath

A MAN HAS died in a fatal road traffic collision that occurred yesterday evening in Co. Meath.

The man, in his late forties, was the sole occupant of a van involved in an accident in Ashbourne, Co. Meath around 7.25pm.

Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle collision, which took place at the roundabout on the Nine Mile Stone.

The van became engulfed in flames and was brought under control by fire and emergency services who attended the scene.

The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been brought to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, where a post mortem is to be carried out.

The scene of the crash has undergone a technical examination and the road has fully re-opened.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are asking that anyone with information, especially road users with footage from a dash cam, to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.