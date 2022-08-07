Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 7 August 2022
Man dies after two-vehicle collision near Skibbereen

The driver of one vehicle, a man in his mid-20s, died last night.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 10:21 AM
10 minutes ago 901 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5835266
File photo of a road closure
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Skibbereen in county Cork last night.

At approximately 10.20pm yesterday, gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a 4×4 vehicle on the N71 at Smorane near Skibbereen.

The driver of the car, a man in his mid-20s, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be arranged.

The driver of the 4×4, a man in his 40s, was also removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place. The Coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

