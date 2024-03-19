Man dies in hospital following serious assault in Cobh car park last Friday

A MAN HAS died in hospital after he was the victim of what gardaí are calling a serious assault in Cobh, Co Cork last Friday.

At approximately 8.55pm, a man in his early 30s was allegedly stabbed a service station and shop at Newtown Road in the town.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment on Friday evening, where he remained in a critical condition.

The man died this afternoon.

A post-mortem examination will take place tomorrow which will determine the course of the investigation, a spokesperson for gardaí said.

An Garda Síochána have appointed a family liaison officer to assist with the victim’s family at this time. Gardaí investigating the incident have also renewed their appeal for potential witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and on the Newtown Road between 8.45pm and 9.15pm on Friday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 490 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor