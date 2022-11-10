Man dies in hospital following alleged assault in Co Waterford last week

A MAN HAS died eight days after he was allegedly assaulted in Co Waterford.

Gardaí confirmed the man who was in his 20s died at Cork University Hospital earlier today.

In a statement, gardaí said that they had responded to reports of an alleged assault on Barrack Street in the town of Tallow at about 12.35am on Wednesday, 2 November.

The injured man had been brought to hospital by ambulance where he has been in a critical condition for the past week.

Gardaí said they would not comment further on the matter as a man in his 30s is currently before the courts in relation to the alleged assault.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.