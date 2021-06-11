#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 June 2021
Witness appeal after man (70s) dies after SUV crashes in Co Cork

The incident happened on a local road at Ballyedekin near Midleton.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 11 Jun 2021, 10:44 PM
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man in his 70s died in a single vehicle collision in Co Cork this afternoon. 

Shortly after 2pm gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident involving a single vehicle on a local road at Ballyedekin near Midleton.

The alarm was raised when an SUV was discovered on a grass verge on the roadside.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a man aged 70 years, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the coroner has been notified.

Gardaí at Midleton are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

