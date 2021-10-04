Man in his 20s dies in single-vehicle crash in Ballyfermot

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Dublin last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred at approximately 10.35pm on the Sarsfield Road in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin.

A male passenger in the car received serious injuries. He was taken to St James’s Hospital where he later died. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

A second passenger from the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was also taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed overnight to allow for the scene to be examined by forensic collision investigators. It has since re-opened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time and have camera footage to make it available to them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.