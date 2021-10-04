#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 October 2021
Man in his 20s dies in single-vehicle crash in Ballyfermot

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Monday 4 Oct 2021, 7:42 AM
File photo of a Garda road closure
Image: Shutterstock
A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Dublin last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred at approximately 10.35pm on the Sarsfield Road in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin.

A male passenger in the car received serious injuries. He was taken to St James’s Hospital where he later died. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

A second passenger from the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was also taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed overnight to allow for the scene to be examined by forensic collision investigators. It has since re-opened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time and have camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Órla Ryan
