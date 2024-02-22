Young man in teens dies in road traffic incident in Co Sligo

A MAN IN his late teens has died in a single vehicle road traffic incident on the N17 in Ballinacarrow, Co Sligo.

The incident happened shortly after 8.15 pm this evening.

The young man sustained serious injuries when the SUV he was driving veered off the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The local coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

An adult male passenger who was in the SUV at the time of the incident was assessed at the scene, but did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The road is currently closed off to traffic, to allow forensic collision investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are urged to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station at 071 918 9500, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.