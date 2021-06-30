Man in his 60s dies in Limerick car crash

A MAN IN his 60s has died in a single-car collision in Co Limerick.

Shortly before 2.30pm today, gardaí were called to the scene of the collision on Murroe Road in Annacotty.

The man in his 60s, the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly interested in speaking to any road users who were travelling on Murroe Road around the time in question and have camera footage (including dash-cam).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.