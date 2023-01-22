Man arrested after patient in his 80s dies in fatal assault at Cork hospital

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway into the death of a man in his 80s following an incident at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital early this morning.

A man in his 30s has been arrested. Gardaí were alerted to the incident involving two men in the hospital just after 5:30 am this morning.

It’s understood the man in his late eighties died after an apparent assault in a ward of the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both staff and patients at the hospital are understood to have witnessed the attack. Staff members at the hospital are shocked by what unfolded on site.

The man in his 3os was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

The scene is being preserved for forensic and technical examination. An incident room has been established and the services of the State pathologist has been requested, a garda spokesperson said.

The family of the deceased have been informed and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.

“Investigating Gardaí are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident,” a garda spokesperson said.

- With reporting from Olivia Kelleher