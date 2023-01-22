Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 22 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Google Maps
# Mercy University Hospital Cork
Man arrested after patient in his 80s dies in fatal assault at Cork hospital
The family of the deceased have been informed and an incident room has been established.
25.9k
1
Updated 31 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 31 minutes ago

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway into the death of a man in his 80s following an incident at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital early this morning.

A man in his 30s has been arrested. Gardaí were alerted to the incident involving two men in the hospital just after 5:30 am this morning. 

It’s understood the man in his late eighties died after an apparent assault in a ward of the hospital. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Both staff and patients at the hospital are understood to have witnessed the attack. Staff members at the hospital are shocked by what unfolded on site. 

The man in his 3os was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork. 

The scene is being preserved for forensic and technical examination. An incident room has been established and the services of the State pathologist has been requested, a garda spokesperson said. 

The family of the deceased have been informed and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed. 

“Investigating Gardaí are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident,” a garda spokesperson said. 

- With reporting from Olivia Kelleher 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)