A YOUNG MAN has died following a road traffic collision in south county Galway this afternoon.

The incident involved an all-terrain vehicle (quad bike) which collided with a tractor and trailer and occurred at around 1.15pm on the R353 Gort to Portumna road between Kilbeacanty and Derrybrien.

Units of Galway Fire and Rescue Service from Gort station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service and Gardaí.

The HSE’s Athlone-based Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also requested to respond to the incident and landed close to the scene.

Advertisement

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, a Garda spokesperson said.

The tractor driver was unhurt and is understood to have attempted to resuscitate the gravely injured man by administering CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

The victim, understood to be in his mid-twenties, was however pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed pending completion of a technical examination of the scene.

Diversions are in place, a Garda spokesperson said, adding that they are appealing for witnesses.