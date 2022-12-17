Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 17 December 2022 Dublin: 3°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo.
# Wexford
Man (80s) dies after being struck by van in Co Wexford
The incident occurred on the N25 in Killinick at around 5pm yesterday evening.
4.5k
0
1 hour ago

AN ELDERLY PEDESTRIAN has died after being struck by a van in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which occurred on the N25 at Killinick, Co Wexford shortly after 5pm yesterday evening. 

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí said a technical examination of the scene has been completed and they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Investigations ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS