Man (80s) dies after being struck by van in Co Wexford

AN ELDERLY PEDESTRIAN has died after being struck by a van in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which occurred on the N25 at Killinick, Co Wexford shortly after 5pm yesterday evening.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí said a technical examination of the scene has been completed and they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations ongoing.