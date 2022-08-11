Man (30s) drowns in Carlow swimming tragedy

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his late 30s died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the River Barrow in Carlow town last night.
The incident took place in the Graiguecullen area of the town at approximately 9:20pm yesterday. It is understood that the incident was a tragic accident.
A member of the public removed the man from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
Gardaí and ambulance services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the riverside.
His body was brought to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.
A Garda spokesperson said all the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
Several people have drowned in Irish waters in recent weeks, including a brother and sister who got into difficulty off Ballybunion Beach in Kerry last week.
