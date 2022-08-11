Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 26°C Thursday 11 August 2022
Advertisement

Man (30s) drowns in Carlow swimming tragedy

A member of the public removed the man from the River Barrow and attempted to resuscitate him.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 6,180 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5838401
Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the riverside. File photo.
Image: Shutterstock
Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the riverside. File photo.
Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the riverside. File photo.
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IN his late 30s died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the River Barrow in Carlow town last night.

The incident took place in the Graiguecullen area of the town at approximately 9:20pm yesterday. It is understood that the incident was a tragic accident.

A member of the public removed the man from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.

Gardaí and ambulance services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the riverside.

His body was brought to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A Garda spokesperson said all the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Several people have drowned in Irish waters in recent weeks, including a brother and sister who got into difficulty off Ballybunion Beach in Kerry last week.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie