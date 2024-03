A MAN IS due in court today charged in relation to the murder of Ian Baitson in Cork.

Ian Baitson (33), who was working as a chef in Cobh, suffered a serious slash wound to his leg when he was set upon in the forecourt of a service station in the Newtown area of the town.

A man in his 30s was arrested late on Friday.

He is expected to appear before Midleton District Court at 10:30am this morning. 

