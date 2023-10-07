Man arrested at airport after extradition in connection with fatal assault in Tralee last year

A MAN WILL appear in court this afternoon after he was arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a man in Tralee, Co Kerry last year.

In May 2022, a man in his 50s was discovered with serious injuries in the Abbey Court apartment complex in Tralee. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man, also in his 50s, in Dublin Airport yesterday in connection with the investigation.

He was extradited from England where he had been arrested under a Trade and Co-Operation Agreement arrest warrant.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court this afternoon at 3pm.

Garda investigations are still ongoing.