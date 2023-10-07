Man arrested at airport after extradition in connection with fatal assault in Tralee last year

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN WILL appear in court this afternoon after he was arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a man in Tralee, Co Kerry last year.
In May 2022, a man in his 50s was discovered with serious injuries in the Abbey Court apartment complex in Tralee. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí arrested a man, also in his 50s, in Dublin Airport yesterday in connection with the investigation.
He was extradited from England where he had been arrested under a Trade and Co-Operation Agreement arrest warrant.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court this afternoon at 3pm.
Garda investigations are still ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site