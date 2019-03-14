Dublin Bus investigating footage of man hanging onto back of moving bus

File photo Source: RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN BUS IS investigating after footage emerged of a young man hanging onto the back of a moving bus.

The video, seen by TheJournal.ie, shows a male hanging onto the back of a 40C bus while it is being driven through Finglas.

A Dublin Bus spokesperson confirmed that the company is investigating the incident, which is believed to have happened yesterday. They warned others not to engage in similar behaviour.

The action shown in this footage is unsafe and extremely dangerous.

“Dublin Bus strongly discourages anyone from partaking in such reckless behaviour that could result in serious injury,” the spokesperson told us.

The Garda Press Office said the incident has, as of yet, not been reported to gardaí.