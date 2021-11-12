#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 12 November 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí launch appeal after man found with serious head injuries in Dublin

The man is in critical condition in hospital.

By Lauren Boland Friday 12 Nov 2021, 3:25 PM
40 minutes ago 3,402 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5599942
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in Dublin.

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses after the man was found injured in Dublin 11 yesterday evening.

A member of the public reported discovering the man at a green area beside Mellowes Avenue yesterday evening and gardaí were called to the scene shortly before 8pm.

Finglas gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the man’s injuries.

He is currently in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was near Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildondan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on the 11 November to get in contact, especially anyone with dashcam or other video footage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People are asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Finglas Garda Station 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie