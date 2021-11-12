Gardaí launch appeal after man found with serious head injuries in Dublin

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in Dublin.

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses after the man was found injured in Dublin 11 yesterday evening.

A member of the public reported discovering the man at a green area beside Mellowes Avenue yesterday evening and gardaí were called to the scene shortly before 8pm.

Finglas gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the man’s injuries.

He is currently in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was near Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildondan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on the 11 November to get in contact, especially anyone with dashcam or other video footage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

People are asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Finglas Garda Station 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.