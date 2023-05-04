Man held under mental health laws over suspected shotgun cartridges at Buckingham Palace

A MAN ACCUSED of throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into Buckingham Palace’s grounds and then arrested armed with a knife has been detained under mental health laws.

The incident late on Tuesday sparked security concerns ahead of the coronation of the UK’s King Charles.

Officers detained the 59-year-old man near the gates of the palace and conducted a controlled explosion on a suspicious bag he was carrying “as a precaution”.

There were no reported injuries and the incident is not being treated as terror-related, London’s Metropolitan Police Service has said.

Despite throwing a number of items believed to be shotgun cartridges into the grounds, the man was not in possession of a firearm, police noted.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and taken into custody.

“He was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital,” the Met said in an update Thursday.

“He will remain on bail whilst receiving medical care.”

The Mental Health Act allows the authorities in England to detain and treat people with mental health issues without their consent. People who can be held under the legislation are deemed to be a risk to themselves or others.

The Met is spearheading a major security operation dubbed “Golden Orb” for the coronation, which will see thousands of officers redeployed from around the country to London.

Just over 11,500 police will be on duty on Saturday, including 2,500 specialist officers.

