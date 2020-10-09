Man (20s) taken to hospital with serious injuries after Cork city assault

A MAN HAS been taken to hospital after an assault in Cork city yesterday.

The man’s injuries are believed to be serious, but not life threatening. Local media are reporting that a man was stabbed in the head.

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident on Patrick Street in Cork city at around 3.45pm yesterday.

The injured man, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said they are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to this matter, and investigations are ongoing.