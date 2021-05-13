Man hospitalised with head injuries after attack inside Criminal Courts of Justice

A MAN WHO was attacked inside the public foyer of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin today had to be taken to hospital for head injuries.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, which took place next to the District Courts area on the ground floor lobby of the building.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí attended the scene at lunchtime today and that a man aged in his mid-20s was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the hospital at around 2.30pm and no arrests have been made.

The area was secured by gardaí and blood was visible on the floor of the Criminal Courts of Justice’s atrium, which has extensive CCTV coverage. It is understood that CCTV captured the assault.

It is also understood that none of the parties involved are accused in any court case currently being heard at the Criminal Courts of Justice.