A MAN IN his 30s was last night stabbed in Newry, Co Down.

Police in Northern Ireland attended the scene of in the Upper Water Street area at around 11pm.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are described as life threatening.

A second man, aged in his 20s, has also been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and an update will be provided by the PSNI in due course.