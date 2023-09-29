Man in critical condition after assault in Dublin city early this morning

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the city in the early hours of this morning.

An altercation occurred between two men on Dawson Street at around 1.45am.

One man, aged in his early 20s, was removed from the scene to St James’s Hospital with serious injuries. He was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A second man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in south Dublin.

The scene of the assault is currently preserved and a technical examination will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Any road users with video footage (including dashcam footage) are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Dawson Street this morning between 1.30am and 2am has been asked to contact gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.