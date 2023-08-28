Advertisement

# ennistymon
Man hospitalised, homes and vehicles damaged in incidents in Co Clare
The man was hospitalised with non-life treatening injured afters shots were fired.
12 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been hospitalised and a number of homes and vehicles have been damaged following a series of incidents in Co Clare yesterday. 

Shortly after 6pm, it’s reported a number of people were in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon in possession of a number of weapons including at least one firearm.

During the course of a number of reported incidents in the area, extensive damage was caused to a number of homes and vehicles.

A firearm was also discharged and a man, aged in his 50s, was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

A number of scenes have been preserved by gardaí for technical examination. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are continuing at Ennistymon Garda Station.

