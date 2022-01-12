#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 12 January 2022
Man in his 20s dies in two-car crash in east Clare

The collision occured at around 5.45am.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 10:29 AM
A section of the R352 near Bodyke.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN AGED in his 20s has died in a road crash in east Co Clare today.

Gardaí said the collision occurred between two cars on the R352 on the outskirts of Bodyke village at around 5.45am.

The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The R352 road between Bodyke and Ennis is currently closed and local diversions are in place while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

