Dublin: 11°C Sunday 20 February 2022
Man (19) killed in single car crash in Co Cork

The crash occurred Knockleigh, Belgooly in Co Cork shortly after midnight.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 8:07 AM
1 hour ago 6,891 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A 19-YEAR-old man has been killed in a single-car crash in Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The collision took place on a local road in Knockleigh, Belgooly in Co Cork, with Gardaí and emergency services being called to the scene shortly after midnight.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí currently understand that he was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem will be carried out.

The road is currently closed to traffic, and the site is set to be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking anyone who may have footage – including dash cam – of the incident and have asked that it be made available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

