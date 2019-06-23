This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (50s) arrested after another man (30s) dies in road traffic collision in Wexford

The incident happened on the M11 near Gorey yesterday afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 7:39 AM
https://jrnl.ie/4694210

A MAN IN his 30s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Wexford.

The collision happened at around 2.10pm yesterday afternoon, when a truck and another vehicle on the M11 near Gorey.

Gardaí said that the man was killed after his vehicle caught fire as a result of the collision, but that the male occupant of the truck was uninjured.

His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital, where a postmortem is expected to take place tomorrow.

A man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the collision, and is currently detained at Gorey Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists who may have dash cam footage of the incident, particularly anyone who was travelling from Camolin towards the M11 northbound to Clogh, Gorey, between 1.50pm and 2.15pm yesterday.

Witnesses are asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

