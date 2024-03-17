Man (40s) killed in hit-and-run incident in Co Louth

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a fatal hit-and-run incident in Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 2.30am this morning when a pedestrian was found unresponsive on Rathmullen Road in Drogheda.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of ongoing inquiries, investigating gardaí have since recovered a vehicle of interest, which will undergo technical and forensic examination.

Advertisement

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are in place.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements are underway for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam footage, from the area at the time to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.