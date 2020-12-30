#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 December 2020
Gardaí investigating after man killed by stag in Cork

The incident happened at Liscarroll in the north of the county yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 12:36 PM
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was killed by a stag at kennels in Co Cork.

The incident happened at Liscarroll in the north of the county yesterday, when the man – who was in his 40s – was fatally injured by the animal at the Duhallow hunt kennels.

Gardaí attended the scene and notified the local coroner, before the man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

A garda spokeswoman said investigations are underway, and that the Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

A spokeswoman for the HSA said the authority “is aware of and investigating” the incident.

