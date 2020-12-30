Gardaí investigating after man killed by stag in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was killed by a stag at kennels in Co Cork.
The incident happened at Liscarroll in the north of the county yesterday, when the man – who was in his 40s – was fatally injured by the animal at the Duhallow hunt kennels.
Gardaí attended the scene and notified the local coroner, before the man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital.
A garda spokeswoman said investigations are underway, and that the Health and Safety Authority have been notified.
A spokeswoman for the HSA said the authority “is aware of and investigating” the incident.
