This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suspended sentence for man who lodged over €155k of university's money into own bank account

Cullen, with no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

By Brion Hoban Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 5:57 PM
47 minutes ago 8,336 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5145111
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A MAN WHO lodged over €155,000 of a university’s money into his own bank account has received a fully suspended sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that John Cullen (61) was “used by others” to lodge funds stolen from University College Cork (UCC) in exchange for “a very small reward”. 

Cullen, with no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to making a gain for himself by deception by lodging €155,724.68 into his account at Bank of Ireland, James Street, Dublin 8, on 1 December 2014. He has no previous convictions. 

Judge Melanie Greally said Cullen’s role in respect of the money was to provide a bank account where the funds, which were “undoubtedly fraudulently obtained”, could be channeled.

Judge Greally said that the offence in question has been characterised as “a very serious lapse in judgement” on the part of Cullen.

She said it was accepted that this was “a one of incident” for which Cullen received “a very small reward”. 

She said that if not for the fact that Cullen’s family stepped into the breach and compensated both UCC and AIG, there would have been a tangible effect on the university and its resources. 

Judge Greally said that given the amount of money at stake “one could reasonably expect to receive a custodial sentence”.

She said the fact that there has been full restitution and no actual loss to UCC was a significant mitigating factor. 

She sentenced Cullen to three years imprisonment, but suspended the sentence in full on condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour for three years. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Prior to sentencing, Sean Gillane SC, defending, submitted that the offence was “terribly unsophisticated” and that his client had used his own bank account. 

Gillane said that the theft was from UCC, but that the insurance company made good on that loss and his client has now made good on the insurance company’s loss.

He said his client “deeply regrets” the incident and has not come to adverse garda attention since.

Counsel said that almost the entirety of the fund was to be used by others and the reward for Cullen was “minuscule”. He said that his client had been “used by others” because he had a bank account.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie