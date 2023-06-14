Man in critical condition following stabbing incident in Cork city

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 20s is in critical condition following a stabbing incident in Cork City.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the serious assault that occurred at around 7.30pm at Grand Parade in the city.
A man in his mid-20s was seriously injured and has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
