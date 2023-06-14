Advertisement

Wednesday 14 June 2023
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of Grand Parade Square in Cork city.
# Cork
Man in critical condition following stabbing incident in Cork city
The incident occurred at around 7.30pm this evening at Grand Parade in the city.
46 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 20s is in critical condition following a stabbing incident in Cork City.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the serious assault that occurred at around 7.30pm at Grand Parade in the city.

A man in his mid-20s was seriously injured and has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Author
Jane Moore
