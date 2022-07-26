Man attacked in early morning Cavan aggravated burglary

A MAN IS recovering in hospital after he was attacked in an apparent aggravated burglary at his home.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was attacked at his home in the early hours of this morning in Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

Sources said he suffered slash wounds in the attack and he was taken to hospital where he was receiving treatment for his injuries. Sources said that the incident is related to an ongoing row in the area.

A garda spokesperson said that two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Bailieboro Garda Station.

They continue to be questioned and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Gardaí said they were continuing to investigate the incident.