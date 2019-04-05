Man (40s) rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being stabbed in Dublin park

A MAN IN his 40s has been seriously injured after being stabbed a number of times in a park in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating after the man was attacked in the park just off the Ballyfermot Road in Ballyfermot earlier this evening.

It’s understood the man subsequently made his way to a nearby off licence, where he received assistance.

He was later brought to St James Hospital by ambulance, and is being treated for serious injuries.

A garda spokeswoman said gardaí remain at the scene, and that investigations are ongoing.