This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man in his 20s stabbed during brawl in Cork last night

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people, a number of whom were armed with knives and bats.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 7:29 AM
57 minutes ago 8,865 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069556
File photo
Image: PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Images

A MAN IN his 20s was stabbed during a serious assault in Co Cork last night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane at approximately 9.30pm yesterday.

The man, who received a number of stab wounds, was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people in Pearse Square, a number of whom were armed with what is believed to be knives and bats.

No arrests have been made to date. Investigation are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie