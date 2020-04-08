Man in his 20s stabbed during brawl in Cork last night

A MAN IN his 20s was stabbed during a serious assault in Co Cork last night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane at approximately 9.30pm yesterday.

The man, who received a number of stab wounds, was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people in Pearse Square, a number of whom were armed with what is believed to be knives and bats.

No arrests have been made to date. Investigation are ongoing.