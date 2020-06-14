Man charged after another man is stabbed in Swords

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged after another man was stabbed in Swords in Dublin yesterday.

The incident happened in the Cian Lea estate in Swords in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At approximately 1.40am, gardaí responding to reports of an altercation discovered a man in his 40s with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Swords Garda Station where he was detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear before Swords District Court tomorrow morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.