File photo Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

SERVICES ON PART of the Luas Green Line have been suspended following the stabbing of a man in Dublin city early this morning.

Services have been suspended between St Stephen’s Green and Dawson Street.

A man in his 30s was stabbed at St Stephen’s Green at around 4am. He is being treated at St James’s Hospital for minor injuries to his leg and arm.

⚠️Green Line Alert: Due to a non Luas related incident trams are unable to pass the main entrance to St. Stephens Green. This is under Garda directive, therefore trams are only running from Brides Glen to St. Stephens Green and from Broombridge to Dawson. — Luas (@Luas) July 26, 2019 Source: Luas /Twitter

Gardaí are investigating but no arrests have been made to date.