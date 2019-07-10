This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man survives after being swept over Niagara Falls

The incident marks the fourth time an adult is known to have survived going over the waterfall.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 9,228 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4719737

Niagara Falls Tightrope Source: The Canadian Press/PA Images

A MAN WHO was swept over the largest of the Niagara Falls in Canada has been recovered alive, found sitting on a rock in the river below with non-life threatening injuries.

Niagara Park police responded to a call at 4am this morning about a “man in crisis” on the brink of Horseshoe Falls, a 188-foot (57-metre) plunge.

When they arrived, the man climbed over a retaining wall into the river and was swept over the waterfall’s edge, police said.

The man, who was not identified, ended up on the Canadian side of the falls, which straddle the US-Canadian border.

The incident marks the fourth time an adult is known to have survived going over without protection, according to local news accounts.

In addition, in 1960, a seven-year-old boy went over Horseshoe Falls in only a life jacket after a boating accident, and was rescued from the roiling waters below by a life ring thrown from a tour boat. 

Some have also survived after going over the falls in barrels or with flotation devices, while others have died in the attempt.  

AFP

