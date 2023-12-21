Riad Bouchaker (50) charged with attempted murder of three children and assault of care worker on Parnell St

LAST UPDATE | 11 minutes ago
A 50 YEAR OLD man has been charged with the attempted murder of three children and assault of a care worker during an incident at Parnell Square in the city last month.
On 23 November, four people were stabbed outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire.
Riad Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, appeared before Dublin District Court this afternoon and was charged with the attempted murder of two female children and one male child.
He was also charged with the assault causing serious harm to a care worker.
He was further charged with three counts of assault causing harm as well as the possession or production of a 36cm kitchen knife.