Man who died in Dundalk crash involving e-scooter was a resident at local Direct Provision site

A MAN WHO died following a crash in Co Louth that involved two electric scooters and a car was a resident at a local Direct Provision centre.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the Armagh Road in Dundalk on Saturday night.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and he has since been named locally as 26-year-old Sifee Dine Boudissa.

The Irish Independent reports that he was a talented football player who fled to Ireland from his native Algeria just over a year ago.

Two other men, also aged in their 20s, were injured in the incident.

One man was treated for injuries by ambulance personnel at the scene while another was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson from the Department of Equality and Integration confirmed that the deceased individual was an International Protection applicant who was a resident at Carnberg Hotel on the Armagh Road in Dundalk.

The hotel is currently being used to house refugees and asylum seekers.

The spokesperson added: “The Department extends its sympathies to the next of kin and friends of the deceased person at their time of loss.”

The spokesperson also said that the Department will work “closely with the centre management to assist the person’s next-of-kin, if known, in accessing the full supports provided by the State”.

Efforts will also be made to “ensure that any residents affected by the death are assisted in accessing services that can support them during the difficult time”.

Gardaí continue to appeal to road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the Armagh Road and surrounding area on Saturday night between 11:00pm and 11:45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.