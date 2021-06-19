Canada removed from Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list, hospitalisations continue to fall

CANADA HAS BEEN removed from Ireland’s list of designated countries for mandatory hotel quarantine.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly made the announcement in a statement late last night, effective from today.

The travellers are expected, however, to have a negative pre-flight test as well as complete “home quarantine” when they arrive.

The Department of Health said it remains a legal requirement for all other arrivals into the country to have a negative or “not detected” result from a Covid-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before their arrival.

It is also a legal requirement that they observe a 14-day period of mandatory “home” quarantine. This period can be shortened if the person receives a not-detected RT-PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

Minister Donnelly announced his intention to add Mongolia to the list, with effect from 4am on Tuesday 22 June. More information on the quarantine system is available here.

There are now a total of 52 countries on Ireland’s designated list. An up to date list of designated countries can be found here

Additional walk-in COVID-19 testing centres being set up by @HSELive for #Limerick, #Cork and #Mayo.



Also the St. Joseph's testing site in Limerick will remain in place until June 28th.



AND



Online booking system for COVID-19 tests extended to all static testing centres. pic.twitter.com/sJsqgg4wet — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) June 18, 2021

Three further Covid-19 tests centres will be opened in counties Cork, Limerick, and Mayo from next week. Minsiter Donnelly said the St Joseph’s test centre in Limerick will remain in place until 28 June.

He added that the online booking system for Covid-19 tests is being extended to all ‘static’ testing centres.

Ireland’s Department of Health yesterday confirmed 313 new cases of Covid-19.

As of last night, there were 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, of whom 15 are in ICU.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines are reflected in the number of hospitalisations, noting that 21 hospitals have just one reported case.

Every day that supplies allow for further vaccines, we see the benefits. We're now down to 44 positive #COVID19 inpatients in hospital, 15 of those in ICU. 21 hospitals with just one case or less. Huge credit to public support & for the take up of vaccines here. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 18, 2021

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Around 3.45 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in the State, as of 16 June.

Some 61% of the eligible population have received a first dose and 31% of people are fully vaccinated, according to HSE figures.

Separately, the online portal for people to register for a Covid-19 vaccine will open for those aged 35-39 tomorrow. Paul Reid said the age group may take longer to move through due to volumes and vaccine supplies