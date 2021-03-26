Mandatory hotel quarantine has begun for people entering Ireland

THE MANDATORY HOTEL quarantine for passengers who arrive into Ireland from 33 countries came into effect this morning.

All people who have travelled from 33 countries, deemed high-risk by health officials, must now stay for 12 nights in a selected hotel.

Passengers arriving into the country from other locations without a negative PCR test will also be required to quarantine.

The Tifco Hotel Group has been appointed as the service provider to assist the State in delivering the measure.

Tifco Hotel Group will provide full board accommodation services to guests in facilities designated exclusively for the purpose of quarantine.

In addition, the service provider will provide ground transportation and security services, as well as health and wellbeing services for travellers, within their facilities. Additional hotels from the group will be added as required.

There are currently 33 countries on the government’s list of ‘high-risk’ locations.

On 26 February, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly designated an additional 13 countries and territories as “Category 2 Countries and Territories”. These countries/territories are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The 20 other currently on the list are: Angola, Austria, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The cost of a 12 night stay is €1,875 for one person, €625 for another adult (or child aged over 12) sharing the room, €360 for a child aged 4 to 12. There is no charge for infants.

Assisting the hotel group with the quarantine measures will be the Defence Forces who will oversee the process. Soldiers will escort the buses but not drive them.

Once travellers have a negative PCR test, they will be permitted to leave their hotel room up to three times a day for fresh air. They will be supervised by personnel from a private security firm.

Gardaí will not be involved with the process but will be called by staff if someone leaves the hotel.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said this morning that they are unhappy about this given the risk of infection to their unvaccinated gardaí.

The AGSI said that this risk was high because officers will attend the hotel and then immediately go to another call in the community, potentially spreading the virus.

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland is available to access here (desktop and iOS users) or by copying and pasting https://quarantinehotelsireland.ie into your browser if you’re on an Android phone. More information about mandatory quarantine can be found here.

The new measure covers any passenger who was in one of these countries in the last two weeks, including those who are transiting through an airport.