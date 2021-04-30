#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 30 April 2021
Advertisement

India and Iran among five new countries added to mandatory hotel quarantine list

Seven states have been taken off the list from today.

By Lauren Boland Friday 30 Apr 2021, 7:23 PM
17 minutes ago 1,185 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5425591
Image: Shutterstock/Jonathan Stephen
Image: Shutterstock/Jonathan Stephen

INDIA AND IRAN are among five new countries to be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list after the bank holiday weekend.

Costa Rica, Georgia, India, Iran and Mongolia are to be included in the list from Tuesday, 4 May.

Passengers who arrive in Ireland from those countries after 4am on Tuesday will be required to quarantine in a designated hotel.

From today, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, San Marino, Monaco, Wallis and Futuna Islands, and Moldova are no longer included on the list.

Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly said that the government “continues to advise against all non-essential international travel at this time”.

“Protecting public health remains the key priority of Government. The scenes we are witnessing in India are distressing and a devastating reminder to us all of the severe illness and death Covid-19 can cause,” Donnelly said.

“The government will continue to act to protect the population from variants of concern and take decisions that reinforce Ireland’s biosecurity.”

People who travel to Ireland from a country not on the designated list must have tested negative for Covid-19 before their departure and quarantine at home.

Related Reads

30.04.21 As restrictions are eased heading into summer, how is Ireland's vaccine rollout going?
29.04.21 At a glance: Everything you need to know about the reopening plan announced tonight

The rate of the virus has surged in India in recent days as the death toll surpassed 200,000 people, with hospitals facing significant pressure.

The sharp increase has been attributed to a new variant and large gatherings.

Passengers coming to Ireland from India and other countries on the designated list must book and pay for mandatory hotel quarantine before their arrival.

Europe, Africa, Asia, North America and South America all have countries which appear on the list.

The mandatory hotel quarantine lasts a minimum of ten days and can be extended if a person tests positive for Covid-19 while they are isolating.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Leaving the hotel without authorisation or resisting the quarantine period are criminal offences that can carry a fine of up to €2,000 and/or one month’s imprisonment.

There are some exemptions on who is required to quarantine in a hotel, including people who have documents to prove they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, parents travelling with newborn babies, and certain essential workers.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie