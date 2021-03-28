#Open journalism No news is bad news

Second person who absconded from hotel quarantine located

The location of another remains unknown.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 28 Mar 2021, 12:55 PM
A member of the Defence Forces prepares to escort passengers to mandatory quarantine from Dublin Airport.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A SECOND PERSON who absconded from a mandatory hotel quarantine facility has been located.

Three people left the hotel in north Dublin yesterday. One was later located by gardaí.

A second returned to the hotel themselves today, but the location of the third person remains unknown.

Mandatory hotel quarantine came into effect on Friday morning. All passengers arriving into Ireland from 33 countries designated countries are now required to pre-book accommodation, and to pre-pay for their stay.

Those without a negative or not detected PCR test from at most three days before their arrival into Ireland are also required to quarantine.

It is a criminal offence to leave a mandatory quarantine facility without authorisation, with fines of up to €2,000 or a month’s imprisonment.

Nicky Ryan
